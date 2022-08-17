Breaking : Electricity Workers Shutdown Power Plants , Begin Nationwide Strike

Published:

Electricity workers have made good their threat to shutdown supply across the country beginning from today

This is a notice from Ikeja Electricity Company confirming the shutdown



PUBLIC NOTICE!

Dear Esteemed Customer,

Due to the ongoing nationwide picketing of Transmission Stations by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), we are currently experiencing disruption of power supply as most stations within our network have been shut down.

Kindly bear with us as we await an amicable resolution by the relevant stakeholders.

Thank you for your usual understanding and cooperation.

#IEServe

#CustomerFirst

#BringingEnergyToLifeResponsibly



Share This