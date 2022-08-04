Breaking : Ekweremadu To Remain In Custody As UK Court Adjourns Hearing Till Oct 31

Published:

The Central Criminal Court in the UK has adjourned the alleged organ harvesting case involving Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the senate.





The judge handling the case is going to hear pretrial applications on October 31, but the trial will commence fully on May 2, 2023.





The former deputy senate president and Beatrice, his wife, are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.





The couple were arrested by London Metropolitan Police in June and appeared before a magistrate court in July.

Ekweremadu’s wife was granted bail on July 22.





At the court on Thursday, the senator representing Enugu west asked that a new lawyer represent him.





