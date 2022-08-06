Bandits Killing : Police Officers Wives Hold Two Days Prayer For Husbands

Published:

Police Officers' Wives have asked God not to allow bandits kill their husbands as Nigeria's insecurity situation continues to go out of hand.





The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Kaduna say they engaged in a two-day prayer and fasting session seeking divine intervention in ending bandit and Boko Haram attacks.





Police spokesman Mohammed Jalige disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 5 in Kaduna.





Mr Jalige said the POWA Kaduna command chapter had on Thursday ended the two-day prayer and fasting led by the POWA chairwoman and wife of the police commissioner, Salimat Ayoku.





“The prayers and fasting sessions were devoted to peace in Nigeria due to the recent unmitigated security challenges,” said the statement.





“The president of POWA, the wife of the inspector general of police, Hajiya Hajara Usman, had to instruct POWA members to embark on a two-day fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention,” added the police.





The policemen’s wives prayed for an end to insecurity in Kaduna and Nigeria.





“They also beseeched God almighty to keep protecting their spouses and give them victory over the enemies of Nigeria in whatever guise in the course of their duties,” the police statement said.





Share This