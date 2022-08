Published:

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday received former Governor of Kano State Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau into the party.





Shekarau himself at the event welcoming him, confirmed his decision to quit the New Nigerian Peoples Party for the PDP.





He was received by presidential candidate of the party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.





