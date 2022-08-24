Actress Biodun Okeowo Conferred With 'Lace Elder Sister' In Celestial Church

Published:

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Biodun Omoborty, has been conferred with the title of 'Lace Elder Sister' in Celestial Church of Christ.

The actress posted videos and photos from the investiture, which held on Sunday on her Instagram page.





She shared a video of her church shepherd praying for her on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Thanking her support system, she said, ‘’Thank you, Jehovah 🙏 and big thanks to everyone who congratulated me. Special thanks to my shepherd, Daddy Aladekoye. Unquantifiable thanks to my immediate elder brother. Thanks for always supporting me morally and financially. My lovely fans, God bless you all. I love everyone of you. Thanks Taiwo for capturing this moment.’’

Share This