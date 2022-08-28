28yr old Mayowa Opayele Allegedly Hires Thug To Kill Man Over Disagreement

Published:

A 28-year old lady, Mayowa Opayele, has landed in trouble in Lagos State after she allegedly hired thugs believed to be assassins, who attacked a man, Hammed Rasheed and eventually killed him in the process.

CKN News reports that the incident happened at Pipeline area of Isheri, Idimu, Lagos, where they reside.

She has been arrested and charged before the Court for conspiracy and murder while her accomplice was said to be at large.

The cause of their quarrel and the relationship between the Opayele and the late Rasheed was not disclosed by the Police. But it was alleged that they had a disagreement over an undisclosed matter and in the process Opayele hired those thugs to beat the deceased in order to teach him a lesson.

However, the thugs gave the victim serious attack and inflicted deep injuries on him. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he eventually died as the doctors confirmed him dead.

The corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy report while the matter was reported to the Police in the area. The suspect, Opayele, was arrested and later transferred to the SCID, Yaba, for further investigation.

During interrogation, she reportedly told the Police that she actually brought those thugs to attack the late Rasheed but she never asked them to kill him.

The Police found her culpable and subsequently charged her before the Yaba Magistrates Court for the alleged offence.

The Court did not take her plea when she was arraigned following a motion moved by the prosecutor, Supon Thomas Nurudeen, asking the Court to refer the matter to the DPP for advice.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. P.E. Nwaka, ordered her remand in the correctional centre pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP.

The matter was adjourned till 15th September, 2022, for the report of the DPP to be available, which will determine if the matter will be transferred to the High Court or not over jurisdiction

