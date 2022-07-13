You Will Face The Wrath Of The Law..Gov Diri Warns Kidnappers Of Goodluck Jonathan's Cousin

Published:

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, yesterday, warned abductors of a former Commissioner for Special Duties (Federal Projects) in the state, Mr. Mike Ogiasa, that they would face the wrath of the law, while assuring that the state government was working to ensure Ogiasa was freed.





Diri, during the state security council meeting in Yenagoa, condemned the kidnap of the former commissioner and reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for crime and criminality, saying “All those involved in the kidnap will not go scot-free.”

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said that people of the state and the Ijaw nation at large were known for honesty, truth and hard work and wondered why some youths allowed themselves to be used as agents of criminality.





He said: “Let no youth be used to terrorise our brothers and sisters. Recently, a video clip of a kidnapped former commissioner has been in circulation. Unfortunately, people take pleasure in using it to give a negative connotation and image about our state.

“The government is not sleeping on that matter. We are working on it and by God’s grace we believe and hope that the victim will come out alive.





“Ijaw people are known for honesty, truth and hard work. No youth should be deceived into committing crime and see it as a legitimate means of livelihood.

“My administration has declared a zero tolerance for crime. So, I again advise our youths to move away from crime and criminality. The government has the capacity to deal with situations like this. “





Condemnation trails killing of surveillance firm personnel

Also, Stakeholders have condemned the Sunday night execution style killing by suspected gunmen of the Head, Operations of a survelliance firm, Darlon Oil and Gas Servicing Limited, Indukakpo Ogede, at the Okutukutu suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The deceased, who hails from Igbomotoru 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state was shot twice by his assailants at 7.45p.m., leaving him to die in the pool of his blood.

His killing, it was learned might not be unconnected with his role in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in the swamp of the state.

Speaking on the development, environmentalist and Head, Environmental Rights Action, ERA, Alagoa Morris, who described the incident as unfortunate, said: “While it is not clear whether his (Indukakpo) killing was job related, it is increasingly becoming obvious that the issues in the Niger Delta struggle are becoming more complex which requires critical appraisal and related safety strategies.”

“Our country is facing security challenges. These are not normal times. So, we need the support of the people. Be vigilant, cooperate with government and the security agencies by availing them of necessary information.

“Mike Ogiasa must be released immediately. Security agents are working on it and I am sure in the end we will triumph.”

He cautioned youths against involvement in crime, stating that it is an ill-wind that blows no one no good.













