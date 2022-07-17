Yemi Osinbajo's Leg Operation Successful

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday underwent a successful surgical procedure on his leg at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos State.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a tweet on his official Twitter handle @akandeoj on Saturday.

He said the surgery procedure was necessary because of recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained by the vice president from an injury while playing squash.

We need total overhaul of power sector

Changing the narrative of Nigerian women through empowerment

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, while giving an update on the procedure, said it was successful and the vice president is “alert and well.”

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days”, he said.

Share This