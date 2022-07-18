Yakubu Maikyau Defeats Gadzama To Become New NBA President

Published:

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, has won the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 2022 national elections which held Saturday.

Maikyau polled 22,342 votes, or 64.6 per cent, in an electronic voting exercise.

He defeated his two rivals – Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), who polled 10,842 votes or 31.4 per cent, and Jonathan Taidi, who polled 1,380 votes or four per cent.

Maikyau will be sworn in as NBA President when the tenure of incumbent Olumide Akpata ends next month. According to the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA), 59,392 lawyers – the highest ever in NBA history – were cleared to vote.

Announcing the results yesterday in Abuja, ECNBA Chairman Richard Ayodele Akintunde said 34,564 votes were cancelled for the office of President, with 245 abstentions.

The elected officials for other offices are: Lynda Bala Rose — First Vice President; Clement Chukwuemeka — Second Vice President; Ade Adegbite — General Secretary; Daniel Kip — Assistant Secretary; Caroline Ladidi Bishop — Treasurer; Habib Lawal — Publicity Secretary; Ajiboye Charles Olawale — Assistant Publicity Secretary; and Chineye Obasi — Welfare Secretary.

Maikyau’s victory means a SAN will return to the NBA leadership saddle two years after Akpata broke the senior lawyers’ hold on the office.





The incoming president was born on February 6, 1965 in Kebbi State. He obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, in 1989, and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School then on Victoria Island in Lagos. Maikyau was called to the Nigerian Bar on December 12, 1990.

After completing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 1991, the SAN went into private law practice and joined the law firm of Messrs. Danladi Bamaiyi and Company in Sokoto, where he spent about 12 years and rose to become the head of chambers.

In 2003, he founded his law firm, Y. C. Maikyau & Co., with offices in the FCT, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Maikyau also attended the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London, between 2013 and 2014 and obtained a Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration, and was subsequently admitted as a fellow of the Institute (FCIArb) in September 2014.

In November 2021, he was admitted as a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC).





