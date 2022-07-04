Woman Set Ablaze By Jealous Husband Grabs Him , Both Died Of Burnt

Published:

A man, Ponle Adebanjo, has burnt his estranged wife, Lateefat, to death after she left him over domestic violence.

It was learnt that the incident happened on Saturday in the Otun-Akute area of Ogun State.

The victim was said to have had four children in a previous relationship before meeting the suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.





The statement read, “The suspect was arrested on Saturday after concerned neighbours reported the incident to the police at the Otun-Akute division.

“The estranged husband, Ponle, was reported to have told many people in the area that his wife had no right to live alone and vowed that no other man would be with her after she left him due to physical abuse.

“The couple was married for three years and resided in Otun-Akute, until the woman, Lateefat, decided to leave him when she could no longer cope with the abuse.





“Mr Ponle was said to have gone to the residence of his ex-wife and threatened to kill her if she did not return to his house





“Their neighbours explained that the man was fond of beating the woman, at times almost to the point of death. Their fights were said to have become a community matter as the woman was hospitalised on many occasions until she decided to pack out of his house a month ago when she rented an apartment on the same street.”

The police spokesperson said the suspect stalked Lateefat, who avoided him several times.

He was said to have gone to her house last Thursday and threatened to burn her alive, as she fled.

“Mr Ponle went back to the victim’s house on Saturday night and met her praying. He poured petrol on her in the room and set her ablaze, but the woman managed to grab him to ensure they burned together until people intervened. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman was confirmed dead,” Oyeyemi added.

The PPRO said the suspect was later handed over to the police.

The police spokesperson, when contacted on Sunday for an update, said the man was also dead.





“The woman died on Saturday, while the man died this morning (Sunday). The fire also burnt the woman’s child‘s leg,” he added.

























