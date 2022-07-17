Why Aregbesola Shunned Osun Election..Aide

Published:

It is a known fact that former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola did not partake in the Osun State Governorship election.

It was learnt that the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has travelled abroad to attend a conference.

According to an aide of the minister, Aregbesola shunned the election to avoid a crisis.

It was learnt that the minister was in Lagos State on Thursday before travelling to Abuja on Friday.

When contacted, Aregbesola’s media adviser, Sola Fasure, confirmed the minister’s absence.

“He proceeded on an official assignment on Friday,” Fasure said.

The media aide noted that Aregbesola was not invited to work for Oyetola’s second-term bid in Osun.

He also said the minister was not named in the Osun State campaign team by the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “Aregbesola is not in Oshogbo. He is on an official assignment. He was not invited and not a part of the election council. The governor did not also invite him to be part of the campaign.”





