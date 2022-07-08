Whereabout Of Kidnap Kingpin Hamisu Wadume Unknown After Kuje Attacks

Published:

There were indications yesterday that kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume was among the inmates that escaped in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s attack on Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.





Authorities at the Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that 64 terrorists, including Boko Haram Commanders, escaped from the centre after the attack.

The escape of the Taraba State kingpin attributed to a source could not be confirmed.

Wadume was arrested and being detained in connention with the killing of three members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in a special operation led by embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Kyari, who was arrested over alleged involvement in drug trafficking, is one of the high profile inmates at the centre.

Others are: Former governors Joshua Dariye (Plateau) Rev Jolly Nyame (Taraba), former Pensions Reform Task Force Team Head Abdulrasheed Maina and former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan.

