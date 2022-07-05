Two Killed By Mob For Allegedly Raping 10 Year Old Girl To Death

Published:

A mob yesterday set two suspected ritualists ablaze for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl to death in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the body of the girl was found in a nearby bush with her breast and vagina removed.

“The natives have been worried that ritualists have entered the community.





“Only ritualists will rape a girl to death and remove her vital organs for their evil acts.





“That was why, when residents heard that the perpetrators of the dastardly act had been arrested by the Neighbourhood Watch, everybody rushed there.





“The crowd overpowered the security men and grabbed the two ritualists that killed the girl, set them on fire and watched them burn to death.





“It was the intention of the security men to take the suspects to the police but they were overpowered by the mob,” the eyewitness said.

Representatives of the community, Val Omeje and Hyginus Ogbu, confirmed the incident.





They also confirmed that the suspects also hailed from the community.

Attempts to speak with police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe on the incident were unsuccessful.

“l have seen your text message, I will get back to you,” Ndukwe said in response to the reporter’s text message





