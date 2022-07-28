Tinubu Not Fit To Be President - Tee Mac

Published:

Veteran flutist, Tee Mac, has issued a word of advice to Nigerians regarding the choice of their next president.





In the comment section of a writer, Yemi Olakitan, on Facebook, who had declared his support for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the flutist alleged that there was so much about the candidate that was shrouded in secrecy.





He said, "Dear Yemi. Any body can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly! Is the man qualified! Is he honest! Does he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money! Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run down country?"





Tee Mac also revealed that he and Tinubu were related by marriage and that he stopped relating with him due to his role in the emergence of the President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.





The veteran entertainer said, "You see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid 80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.





"I stopped supporting him and stop family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president. Respectfully Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli."





