Supreme Court's Judgement :Anambra Lawyer Attends Court Proceedings In A Pastoral Robe

There was a mild drama at a Magistrates Court sitting in Okpoko, Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State, on Thursday, June 30, as an Onitsha-based lawyer, Ogbachalu Abuchi Goshen, appeared dressed in pastoral robes.





The court proceedings, presided by Her Worship CB Mbaegbu, were on until a matter was called up and Goshen announced his appearance as a defence counsel, TheSun reports.





According to the report, when the Magistrate told him he cannot appear and address the court in that regalia, he objected, citing the recent Supreme Court judgement that gave female students the backing to wear hijab in public schools as a precedent.





As the Magistrate stood her ground that he cannot appear in her court dressed as a priest, Abuchi also insisted that the objection by the Magistrate was an infringement on his fundamental rights as enshrined in section 38 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





As the argument continued with both the Magistrate and the lawyer refusing to shift grounds, the atmosphere in the court became charged and the Magistrate rose abruptly from her seat forcing the court to dismiss for the day. Other lawyers and people who came for different matters filed outside as the Magistrate entered her car and drove off.





This is comes days after another lawyer, identified as Malcom Omoirhobo, appeared in Olokun attire at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

