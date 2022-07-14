SPY NUMBER PLATE BAN :CORPS MARSHAL COMMENDS IGP, TASKS COMMANDING OFFICERS TO COMPLIMENT NIGERIAN POLICE TO ENFORCE COMPLIANCE

Published:

Pursuant to the order on the total ban of SPY number plates and immediate reversal to the original registered number plates issued by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has commended the bold step and further directed Commanding Officers of the Corps across the nation to join hands with the Police Force to enforce the order.





In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal also directed Commanding Officers to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the enforcement of this very order.





According to him, road users who also parade faded number plates should endeavour to replace them with new ones so as to avoid impounding their vehicles.





Oyeyemi further ordered full force and immediate impoundment of private vehicles that are using commercial number plates





He reiterated the implications of the continues use of faded and other unauthorized vehicle number plates to national security.





In his statement, the use of the SPY and other unauthorized number plates to continually violate traffic rules and regulations must be brought to a halt, hence the directive given to Commanding Officers to brace up and ensure that they give adequate priority to the enforcement.

Share This