Soldiers Guarding Vicinity Removed 24 hours Before Kuje Prison Attack’

Published:

Security sources, on Wednesday, revealed that soldiers deployed to Kuje vicinity and the Correctional Centre’s environment, who had mastered the terrain, were moved out and redeployed 24 hours before terrorists attacked Kuje Prison.

The source wondered why it was 24 hours after troops, who had come to understand the vicinity, were withdrawn and new ones yet to settle in, arrived that the terrorists struck.

However, the period that the soldiers were supposed to stay in that deployment had elapsed and they were due for rotation.

Meanwhile, security sources said that the terrorists were able to beat checkpoints mounted by security agencies through the use of motorcycles.

One source said that when the terrorists wanted to commence the operation, they opened volleys of bullets sporadically, which made many residents take to their heels thus clearing the way for the terrorists to operate.





Share This