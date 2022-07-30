Sexual Allegations: Apostle Suleman Vows To Publish Identity Of Gistlover's Owner, Family Pictures

Published:

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reportedly uncovered the identity of the hands behind popular blog, Gistlover.





This is coming days after the blogger accused Suleman of having an affair with multiple nollywood actresses and female celebrities.





The blogger also alleged that Suleman was diabolical, claiming that he was responsible for the illness of popular actress, Halima Abubakar.





Shan George, Queen Nwokoye and other celebrities named on the "Apostle's List" have rubbished the claims as false.





In his reaction, Suleman denied the allegations, slammed Gistlover and vowed that he would not be coward into silence by a 'nameless' publisher.





He promised to bring the blogger he classified as 'blackmailer' down and end his 'blackmailing enterprise' and bring him to book.





Few days after Suleman’s vow, the Christian preacher is set to name the person behind Gistlover, we understand.





Suleman is reported to have said that revealing Gistlover’s identity would save thousands of politicians, clergymen, leaders, actors, actresses and businessmen from future blackmail.





The preacher will reveal Gistlover's name, pictures and families very soon, multiple sources say.

