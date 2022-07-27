Security Agencies Raise Alarm Over Boko Haram's Proposed Attacks In Lagos , Abuja

Published:

There were strong indications on Tuesday that two terrorist groups, the Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram, were planning to attack some states in the North-West, North-Central and South-West.

It was learnt that security agencies had got a security report that ISWAP and Boko Haram planned to attack Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina and Zamfara states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was a leaked memo from the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, which alerted state commands to the planned attacks.

The NSCDC spokesman, Shola Odumosu, when contacted said the memo did not originate from the security agencies.

However, a state commandant, who confirmed the memo, said security officials had been directed to keep mum over it in order not to cause panic.

The commandant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, ‘’Yes, it is true that they (headquarters) issued a security alert to us that we should be careful and we should instruct our men to be watchful. We protect the critical infrastructure and places of worship.

“It is also important that we inform the people so they can be vigilant.”

Following the alert, security was on Tuesday beefed up in Abuja to forestall a possible attack by ISWAP and Boko Haram.

On Sunday, the elite Presidential Guards Brigade was attacked by gunmen along the Bwari-Kubwa road where a captain, lieutenant and six soldiers reportedly lost their lives.

To foil the planned attack by ISWAP, the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday deployed troops and policemen in strategic locations across the FCT.

The operatives were observed in Bwari, which is hosting a campus of the Nigeria Law School; Apo Mechanic, Lugbe, Living Faith area, Goshen, Keffi-Abuja Expressway while day and night patrol has been intensified

Speaking on Tuesday, the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had ordered the deployment of police personnel and assets to strategic parts of the FCT.

He explained that the IG has also ordered the Force Intelligence Bureau to gather intelligence in a move to thwart the planned attack.

Adejobi said, “We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs. The IGP has ordered the additional deployment of assets to strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged to gather robust Intelligence.”





