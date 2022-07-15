Salary Review:Court Orders Immediate Payment Of N10m Monthly Salary to CJN, N9m To President Court Of Appeal

Published:

A National Industrial Court, Abuja on Friday ordered the Federal Government to put machinery in place for the immediate review of the salaries and allowances of the judicial officers in Nigeria.

Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae who issued the order held that the current salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country are not only abysmally low but embarrassing.

Justice Obaseki-Osaghae gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed against the Federal Government by Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN).

He ordered the Federal Government to commence a monthly payment of N10 million to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, N9 million to other Justices of the Supreme Court, N9 million to President of Court of Appeal.

Also, other Justices of the Appellate Court would get N8 million; Chief Judges of both Federal and States High Courts (N8 million), while Judges of the Federal and States High Courts would receive N7 million.

The Judge held that the refusal of the government to review the judicial officers’ salaries and allowances for 14 years was unconstitutional, unlawful and should be compelled to do the needful.

Justice Obaseki-Osaghae lamented that it was unfortunate that justices and judges who are ministers in the temple of justice have become victims of injustice in the country

Share This