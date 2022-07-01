Publisher Of CKN News, Chris Kehinde Nwandu Finishes Law Degree

Published:

The Executive Director , African Governance and Leadership Initiative Chris Kehinde Nwandu has graduated with a Bachelor of Law Degree from prestigious Leadcity University Ibadan

CKN as he is popularly known is also the Editor in Chief of one of Nigeria's foremost online news platform CKN NEWS

He made this known on his verified social media handle on Thursday after the official " signing out " ceremony





This was the post

"LLB IN THE BAG ...TO GOD BE THE GLORY

It started like a dream , to a wish and finally a reality

Today I finally dropped my pen as a law student

It seems like an impossible journey when I started

Various obstacles on the way

Sleepless nights of reading, dangerous road movements etc

But i didn't take my eyes off the ball

To God be the glory , the end justifies the means

To those who made this happen especially my family led by my wife ( who insisted it was time for me to get this done, and encouraged me not to give up , when atimes frustrations set in ) I say a big thank you

To my friends within and outside the country , God bless you

To my lecturers , management staff and students of LEADCITY UNIVERSITY IBADAN , you deserve my thanks

Not a time for so much speech, at the fullness of time, the story will be told "





Speaking exclusively with this medium shortly after writing his last paper, the public Affairs analyst stated that his long term ambition has been to read law

According to him reading Law even at the age of 55 years has enhanced his world view and certains things he had taken for granted in the past

Chris Kehinde Nwandu obtained his first degree from Lagos State University in 1990 and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from Nigerian Institute of Journalism Lagos

He is a member of several professional Associations such as NIPR , APCON , Institute of Chartered Mediators and Concilators , Institute of Information Management, Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Personality Development and Customer Relationship Management amongst others





Video : CKN dancing buga after graduation





