Popular Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh ( Johnson Series ) Slumps , Dies

Ada Ameh, a veteran Nollywood actress, is reportedly dead.

According to a report , the popular actress who lost her 30-year-old daughter, Aladi Godgift in October 2020, died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday.





Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.





It was gathered that she was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility

She recently lost her only child and mum

