Police Finds Missing Actress’ Car In Enugu, Her Whereabouts Unknown

Published:

The Police Command in Enugu State said it has found the car of missing Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke.





The Public Relations Officer in Enugu, DSP Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the development on Saturday.

Ndukwe said, “the current report at our disposal dwells on a case of an abandoned and recovered vehicle, as well as a missing person.”





He said that the vehicle was abandoned and recovered at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, precisely within Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State axis of the road

