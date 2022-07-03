Police Arrests Lady Over Blasphemous WhatsApp Post

Published:

The Police has arrested a lady for posting 'blasphemous' content on WhatsApp





There was a recent case of violence that erupted over alleged blasphemy in a part of Bauchi state and several houses were set on fire.





State police commissioner Umar Sanda says the lady involved was taken to prison to save her life.





"You see, once this type of thing comes up, you’ll have to be very careful and make sure that you do the needful as and when due," Sanda said in an interview





"What happened was that a woman posted an article on a WhatsApp group, that has both Christians and Muslims and before you knew it, tension mounted and there was a breakdown of law and order.





"She was arrested and immediately moved from Warji to Bauchi, to save her from the mob.





"We then went round to quell the disturbance and we thank God that we were able to arrest the situation and got the understanding of the people that what we did was the best in the circumstances. But before we were able to bring the situation under control, some houses and shops were torched and that’s the repercussion of this type of thing.





"On a general note, investigation has already been conducted; we’ve charged her (alleged blasphemer) to court and she is now in the Correctional Service facility, awaiting trial."





When he was asked if those who burnt houses were also arrested, the police chief said:





"Well, our investigation did not indicate that some people were behind her; she did it (allegedly blasphemed) by herself and there are no co-conspirators around her and therefore, we charged only her to court."









