Published:

AGF Malami’s photos with new bride, Buhari’s daughter, surface online





Last Friday, Mr Malami's family representatives and Mr Buhari’s family had a private marriage ceremony for the latter's daughter at the presidential villa mosque in Abuja.





Photographs of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and his new wife, Nana Hadiza, who is a daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, have emerged

After days of speculations without official confirmation neither from the Presidency nor Mr Malami’s office, the couple’s photographs were seen online on Monday.





Last Friday, representatives of the AGF and Mr Buhari’s family had a private marriage ceremony for the latter’s daughter at the presidential villa mosque in Abuja.





Mr Malami’s latest bribe, Nana Hadiza, aged 41, is Mr Buhari’s third daughter with his first wife, Safinatu





Hadiza was married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi with whom she had six children before their divorce.

Share This