Oyo State Deputy Governor Finally Impeached By House

After his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the All Progressives Congress APC a few months ago, Deputy Governor of Oyo State, HE Rauf Olaniyan FNSE, has been impeached from office by the Oyo State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker Rt. Hon Debo Ogundoyin.





The resolution of the House for his removal was successfully passed on Monday, the 18th Day of July, 2022 at 11:27AM. Governor Makinde will now appoint a new deputy Governor to complete his tenure.

