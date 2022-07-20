Osun Gov-elect, Adeleke Gets Certificate Of Return From INEC

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a certificate of return to Senator Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the just concluded Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke received the certificate of return on Wednesday at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo.





Recall that Adeleke of the PDP garnered 403,371 votes to defeat incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC who got 375,027 votes.





He will be inaugurated on the 27th of November, 2022 when the tenure of the incumbent governor will come to an end.





In his acceptance speech, Adeleke commended INEC for the conduct of the elections, while appreciating the good people of Osun for trusting him with their votes

