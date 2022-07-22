NIPR BOARD MEMBER OHAERI OSONDU BAGS AWARD AS BEST FRSC UNIT COMMANDER

Published:

Assistant Corps Commander, Ohaeri Osondu has bagged a meritorious award as the most outstanding Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps during the Corps Marshal’s Strategic Session of the FRSC high Command held in Abuja.





The award which came in various categories to deserving staff of the Corps cutting across the Departments and Corps Offices was presented by the FRSC Board Chairman, Mallam Bukar Bello and the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi during the session which was organized to take stock of the Corps’ performance in the last quarter and chart the way forward for improved service delivery on the nation’s highways.





Sources from the FRSC disclosed that the awards were in partial fulfillment on the Corps’ policy thrust on Consultation, Reward and Punishment which seeks to operation of wider consultation, recognition of staff for outstanding performance and appropriate sanctions for acts of default which do not conform with the Corps’ rules of engagement.





For Assistant Corps Commander Ohaeri who is also a Fellow and ranking member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and presently the Unit Commander of the Lugbe Unit Command of the FRSC, the award was in recognition of his outstanding performance in the area of routine patrols, rescue services, traffic control and prompt response to traffic-related matters along the critical Lugbe – Airport road which is synonymous for high density of human and vehicular traffic stretching from the City Gate to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.





Prior to his present appointment, the Unit Commander has served the Corps in various capacities such as Media Officer at the National headquarters in Abuja, Unit Head of Operations at Keffi and Bida in Nasarawa and Niger States respectively, Head, Special Duties and External Relations and ACC Operations at Kaduna Sector Command.





The Corps Marshal charged the recipients to see the award as an indication for their hard work and contribution towards achieving the Corps’ Strategic Goals on road crash reduction and calls for more efforts towards realizing the collective goals on making Nigerian roads safer.





Reacting to the award in a telephone chat, the award winning Unit Commander described the award as the outcome of team work among staff of the Lugbe Unit Command, the Corps Marshal's inspiring leadership drive, logistic support from the FRSC management and other positive variables which has motivated Officers and Men of the Unit Command in the right direction adding that the staff will not rest on their oars towards ensuring safer road use along the Lugbe airport road.





It will be recalled that aside from the National Headquarters in Abuja, the FRSC operates a 12 Zonal Command structure, 37 Sector Commands including the FCT and 209 Unit Commands formations across the country.

