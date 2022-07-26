Nigeria’s Phoebe Dami-Asolo Appointed Director of Operations, Coca-Cola India

Published:

The Coca-Cola company in India, Southwest Asia has appointed Nigeria’s Phoebe Dami-Asolo as the Director of Operations.





This appointment makes Ms. Dami-Asolo the first African female to occupy such a position in Coca-Cola.





“I’m thrilled to assume my role as the Director of Operations at Coca-Cola India, especially at a time when African women and women in general, have so much to contribute to global economic development,” Ms Dami-Asolo said in response to her appointment.





Ms Dami-Asolo had previously served as a Senior Commercial Manager at Coca-cola, where she has worked since December 2019.





Before Coca-Cola, Ms Dami-Asolo worked at Reckitt West Africa and had served as Brand Manager for International premium strong bow; Apple Ciders, Nigeria Breweries Plc, and had managed it’s Non-Alcoholic Category; Amstel Malta, Fayrouz and Maltina at Nigeria Breweries Plc.





Ms Dami-Asolo holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from Manchester University in the UK, an Masters in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Management from the Imperial College Business School, London, a marketing certification from Harvard University and Brand Management and Brand Leadership certification from the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.





Ms Dami-Asolo is skilled in market research, management, marketing strategy and integrated marketing and financial analysis.

