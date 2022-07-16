Nigerian Bags 1st Class In Maths At Oxford University

Published:

Olujimi Fafowora has made a first-class Honours degree at the University of Oxford in England.





Fafowora, 21, graduated summa cum laude in mathematics at St. Peter’s College, Oxford.





Fafowora becomes the second Nigerian to have ever made a first at Oxford.

Last year, he was appointed a Fellow of the College and will remain at Oxford for another year pursuing his post-graduate studies.





He is the grandson of Ambassador and Mrs Dapo Fafowora.





“Before Oxford, he was at Haberdashers College, a private school in London from where he obtained nine distinctions on his O levels, and four A levels distinctions. We are very proud of him,”

