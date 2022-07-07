NADCEL 2022 :Nigerian Army Rounds Up Celebration In Owerri, Showcase Military Capabilities And Capacity ( Pictures)

Published:

The Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Army’s strategic pivotal role within the reinvigorated Military Jointness in Combating insecurity across the nation.

President Buhari stated this during the grandfinale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022 held in Owerri, Imo State

President Buhari who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, was represented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd).

He said since inception of the Force in 1863, precisely one hundred and fifty -nine years ago, the NA has transformed into a highly professional and disciplined army to be reckoned with both at regional and global levels.

The President recalled the gallantry of the NA in expeditionary operations especially in the first and second World wars, Nigerian Civil War as well as Army’s post – independence- Exploits both in regional and global peace keeping efforts.

While appreciating the services and sacrifices of the nation’s heroes past and those still alive, he thanked officers and soldiers for their unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his address Imo State Governor ,Hope Uzodinma commended the leadership of the NA for choosing Imo state for the hosting right of NADCEL 2022.

The Governor who applauded the NA for its sterling performance as a fighting Force, said the hosting of this year’s NADCEL has improved the internal security architecture of Imo State .

The Chief of Army Staff Lt General Faruk Yahaya in his opening address described 6th July of every year as an epochal historic date to commemorate the end of the thirty months Nigerian Civl war in 1967.

Lt Gen Yahaya said under his watch the Service has been repositioned to deliver robustly in meeting its constitutional mandate.

He thanked both the serving and retired officers and soldiers for their sacrifices in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.





He also told the officers and soldiers to remain apolitical and reiterated the NA’s unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the constituted authority noting that it is unshaken and will be resolutely guided.

Also on display were military equipment, hardware, tanks including locally made equipment by Gen Ezegwu

There were also exhibitions by various organisations involved in manufacturing of military equipment as well as other sister agencies like the Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Navy

Highpoints of the event were the inspection of quarter guard by the representative of the Special Guest of Honour, General Magashi, touring of the Research and Development R&D pavilion and presentation of awards to deserving officers as well as presentation of Hilux vehicles to some warrant officers

The week long event was rounded up with a dinner held at Landmark Events Centre Owerri

In attendance was the Chief of Army Staff, some former Chief of Army Staff including Lt Gen Danbazau, Lt Gen Ihejirika, top military officers and their spouses as well as senior media executives

