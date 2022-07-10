Man Arrested By NDLEA Excretes 47 Wraps Of Cocaine in Ibadan

Published:

A drug trafficker, Aloysius Ajuruchukwu Onyekwe (a.k.a Kelvin) has been arrested by NDLEA operatives after ingesting 47 wraps of cocaine.





It is reported that the Aloysius, who was to travel by road to Algeria, was intercepted in Ibadan, Oyo state, following intelligence shared by the Department of State Security, DSS.





According to a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemj, the 26-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday, July 3, at Ojo park Ibadan where he went to board a vehicle enroute Sokoto to Algeria. He was traveling with an 18-year-old lady, Blessing Nwoke.





However, the father of a 10-month-old child who passed out the 47 pellets of cocaine in five excretions confessed that he began his journey to Algeria from Cele area of Okota, Lagos where he ingested the illicit drug, weighing 1.1kg.





