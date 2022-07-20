Laboratory Test Confirms Substance Found On Disgraced Police Officer, Abba Kyari Was Cocaine.. Witness

Published:

A witness in the trial of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, has said that the laboratory tests conducted on the substance recovered from the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, showed that it was cocaine.





Kyari and four others including ACP Sunday Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu as well as ASP John Umoru, who is said to be at large were on February 22 arraigned before the FCT Court over a substance recovered from the accused.





A report by Daily Trust said that at the resumed hearing, the second prosecution witness, Abubakar Zekeri Aliyu, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel and the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sunday Joseph, told the court the recovered substance was placed in an envelope with case file number NDLEA/FCTC/010/2021.





According to the witness, who is a Superintendent of Narcotics, attached to the Directorate of Forensic and Intelligence Monitoring of the Lagos Command of the NDLEA, all the items were tested in a laboratory after it was handed to the PW1, Mrs. Patricia Afolabi, a forensic expert, for analysis on February 7, 2022 and found to be cocaine.





But when the witness was cross examined by the defence counsel, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), Aliyu admitted that he was not with Afolabi when the laboratory test was done on the substances.





However, the trial is scheduled to continue today before Justice Emeka Nwite.









