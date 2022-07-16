Kuje Prison Escapee, Others Arrested In Katsina

Published:

A 33 year old, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, of Unguwar Sale Quarters in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State has been arrested by the police in the state.





Abubakar who is suspected to be a fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja was arrested yesterday evening, based on credible information that spurred the Divisional Police Officer of Danmusa and his team to carry out raids on suspected criminal hideouts within the LGA of the State.





In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent Kuje jail break.





Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah in a statement on Friday stated that some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered in Abubakar’s possession during police search.





He said the suspect will be handed over to Nigerian Correctional Service, for further actions.

