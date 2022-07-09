Kuje Prison Attack: Police Recaptures Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist

Published:

The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State has recaptured one of the escapee inmate from the Kuje Correctional Centre Hassan Hassan in Keffi Local Government of the state.





The suspect who has a case terrorism and a member of the Boko Haram sect is on the wanted list of the federal government.





The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Ramhan Nansel disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen.





Meanwhile, The state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses.





The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Police operatives for a job well done and assured members of the public of the Command's unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all.

