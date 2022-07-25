I’ll Arrest You And Your Parents If You Insult Or Misquote Me On Social Media ..Pastor Ibiyeomie

Published:

The general overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has vowed to henceforth arrest anyone who insults and misquotes him on social media.





Speaking at his church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday, July 24, the clergyman also vowed to arrest the parents of such a person and lock them up.





According to Church Gist, he said, “All those people who are on their laptop now, who have no work, they won’t listen to what I am preaching, they are waiting for me to say something then they say, Pastor David Ibiyeomie said.





You won’t hear what I am preaching, your work is to sit down on the laptop. I’m preaching now, some people on social media, all they do, that’s why they are not progressing because all they do is to listen for what I will say so they can misquote me. If you misquote me…, just misquote me; I will fight you spiritually, physically, legally.





I have made up my mind, Nobody on social media insult me, I will arrest you. Arrest your father, your mother, I lock you up. You know the reason? It is because you don’t lock people up, that is why they are joking. It is against ethics to misquote somebody.





Go and ask lawyers. I will take legal action against you. By the time I tell you 10 billion Naira damage, because my capacity is 50 billion.

All your life savings, you will pay. When somebody misquotes you, don’t take it for granted. Do you know it is against the law for somebody to snap you in public without your permission? Ask lawyers they will tell you.





You are intruding into my privacy; I sue you. By the time I claim N10-20 billion, your father and your mother will come and beg. I will follow you with police, army, prayer, everything. Next time you will learn how to talk.





If anybody insults you don’t say Church; arrest the person, lock the person up, go to court, win the case, let the judges sentence him to imprisonment with green uniform. The person will leave you alone.”

Pastor Ibiyeomie once arrested popular blogger Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo and she was remanded at Port Harcourt prison for months





