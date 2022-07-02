I Never Met With Wike In France..Tinubu

Published:

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied speculations that he held a meeting with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. in France over the 2023 general elections.





While admitting that he was in France for an important engagement, Tinubu added that he didn’t have any meeting with Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever, adding that the speculation was false.





In a statement by Tunde Rahman on Friday, Tinubu added that though he held Wike in high esteem, he had no basis to hold a meeting with the Rivers State governor.





According to the statement: “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.





“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.





“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem. And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.





“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.





“We would like, once again, to advise journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.”

