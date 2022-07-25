I ‘ll Expose You If You Derail As Governor .. Davido’s Father Tells Younger Brother Sen Adeleke

Published:

The Pro Chancellor, Adeleke University, Dr Deji Adeleke has told his brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, that he, Deji, will expose the Osun state’s governor-elect if he derailed from the development agenda promised the people.





Speaking at the 8th undergraduate and 4th postgraduate convocation of the University, the business magnate, the governor-elect has no reason to fail the people that trusted him with the mandate.





He said, “I told the governor-elect (Senator Ademola Adeleke) and his colleagues. I said you are lucky because you don’t have any godfather to refund any money to, so, whatever people contributed to your election is a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state.





“So, you and your colleagues are not under any pressure. The only thing you need to do out there is to go and serve the people. And I threatened them that I would be the first to call a press conference if I see things going wrong with his government.





“I will be the first to alert the world that your governor is derailing, and I have told him and his team not to allow anyone that is not ready to serve; anyone that his focus is to come and look for money, to steal from the poor people, into the team."





Share This