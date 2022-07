I Am Still Studying Result Of Osun Guber Election..Gov Oyetola

Published:

Osun Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adegboyega Oyetola said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the State as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, saying he is studying the outcome.





This was revealed in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan on Sunday, made available to CKN News Oyetola urged his supporters to remain calm and urged security operatives to ensure their is no breakdown of law and order across the state.





He, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party. He adds:





“I am calling on our supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without let or hindrance. “I also urge security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order, to prevent break down of law and order”.









