I Am Proud Of The Soldiers That Lost Their Lives At Shiroro Attack...Army Chief Faruk Yahaya

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commended the gallantry of the soldiers that lost their lives at the Shiroro in Niger State last

Gen Yahaya made this assertion during an interactive session with some selected editors on Monday

According to him , the officers had the option of a retreat when faced with the enemies but decided to face them gallantly

Also speaking on the annual Nigeria Army Day Celebration holding this week in Imo State and why it decided to hold the event in Owerri knowing the volatile security nature in the South East , the Army Chief said that Owerri is a part of Nigeria and the Army is that of Nigeria too

To the end the Army can decide go to any part of the country for its activities

The highly decorated officer said the event has been held in so many parts of the country and Owerri cannot be an exception

Gen Yahaya went further to explain that the event is used by the Army to commemorate the start of the Nigerian Biafra war

He said that the Nigerian Army turned 159 years this year

He asked Nigerians to see the Army as their own, urging them to always provide necessary information that will make it succeed in their job

Over 30 soldiers were alleged to have lost their lives in the attack

