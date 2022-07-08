Hold Peter Obi And His Supporters Responsible If Anything Happens To Me...Goodluck Jonathan's Ex Aide Reno Omokri Cries Out

Published:

Former aide to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has cried out calling on Nigerians to hold supporters of LP Presidential candidate Peter Obi responsible if anything happens to him or members of his family

Omokri in a series of tweets he posted on his verified handle accused Obi's supporters of cyberbullying

Omokri who started a tweet attack on Obi over his previous comment received the shock of his life when Obi's supporters decended on him online

They've raised a petition for his ban from Twitter

The petition has been signed by over 35,000 people as at the last time CKN NEWS checked





Reno Omokri who is currently campaigning for Atiku Abubakar also claimed that his one year old child has been bullied claiming that he would have been killed if he lived in Nigeria





His tweets





Share This