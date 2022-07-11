Gov. Ugwuanyi Intensifies Work Completion At New State University Igbo Eno

Published:

The ongoing construction of 5km New University Gate Nru Junction-9th Mile/Makurdi Expressway by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State, which has been stone-based, is an all important project that will provide easy access for residents of the University town of Nsukka and its adjoining communities to the newly licensed State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, located along the 9th Mile/Makurdi Expressway.





Ongoing projects at the medical university include a Teaching Hospital; 2 nos. 12-classroom faculty buildings, 2 nos. 10-classroom faculty buildings and 2 nos. 8-classroom faculty buildings (completed); two-block of student hostels (completed); industrial water boreholes; access/internal roads, etc.

