Gov Sanwolu's Aide Dies In Auto Crash

Omotayo Sanyaolu, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is dead.





As gathered, Sanyaolu died in a lone auto crash in the Maryland area of the state during the early hours of Friday around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja.





Confirming the incident in a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Dr, Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, said the deceased’s vehicle rammed into an ATM located around the cantonment.





”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja.





“Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyanolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders.





“These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty (Officer Musa)





“The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”





While mourning Sanyaolu, who was the immediate past Youth Leader of the Lagos State APC, described the deceased aide as a “loyal, committed, hardworking and dedicated co-worker in the Greater Lagos agenda.”





Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the death of Sanyaolu is a personal loss to him and the Lagos State Government, as well as the deceased family, friends, Lagos APC and tertiary institutions within the state.





He said: “the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must thank God that Omotayo Sanyaolu made a positive impact during his short but eventful lifetime. He served our party, APC passionately and meritoriously as a Youth Leader and contributed to its victory in many elections.













“Tayo as my Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Affairs was very instrumental to the Greater Lagos agenda. He contributed positively to issues affecting the youths and students in the state.





“I sympathise with his widow, children, siblings, friends and the entire family as well as Lagos State and the APC family. I pray that God will grant the late Omotayo Sanyaolu eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We will miss Tayo."

