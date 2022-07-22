Gov Elect Adeleke Warns Oyetola, Allies Against Looting Of Government Assets

Published:

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned Governor Oyetola and his allies against the diversion and looting of government assets and public properties.





Adeleke however alerted the general public to clandestine moves to convert public properties to private ownership and bankrupt state finances ahead of the change of government.





The Governor-elect in a statement signed by his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed alleged that Osun state assets within the state, Kogi, Lagos, Abuja, and outside the shore of the country are being allegedly tampered with for private acquisition.





“The attention of the office of the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to unwholesome criminal activities by some government functionaries and appointees under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola directed towards pilfering of state assets, conversion of public assets into private ownership, illegal awards of licenses and incurring of superfluous loans and expenditure.





“We have it on good authority that Osun state assets within the state, Kogi, Lagos, Abuja, and outside the shore of the country are being tampered with for private acquisition.





“We have detailed reports of several properties currently being processed for ownership transfer involving serving commissioners and top government officials, a hence serious warning to those involved in the illegal deals.





Emerging reports also indicate several shady conducts ongoing within the state finance ministry Aside N17 billion loan allegedly taken by the Governor to prosecute the lost election, we are inundated with credible reports of emergency contract awards, hurried processing of payments vouchers, and a grand agenda to incur further debt under the guise of project implementation. There is an elaborate plot to further bankrupt the state to complicate governance under the new administration.





“We want to use this medium to warn all those involved in this criminal endeavor to desist from these nefarious activities as we will hold everybody accountable for their conduct. Let it be known to the Governor and his team that we have the complete records and inventory of Osun state assets.





“We have records of what was handed over to the Governor by his predecessor as well as the true state of Osun finance and properties. Therefore, we put on notice that any attempt to divert state properties and muddle up Osun finances will be visited with a full measure of accountability.





“Every government official from top to bottom will be called to account for their deeds and handling of government’s assets. We specifically warn bureaucrats to safeguard their careers by refusing to collaborate with any appointed and elected officials engaging in such criminal conduct.





“We also wish to alert the public on this subject matter. Let the public be aware that our common patrimony is being tampered with by an administration they just voted out of office. We promise to follow this matter closely and ensure that Osun assets remain secure and protected for the benefit of the public”, the statement concluded.





It is on this premise that the general public and the good people of Osun State are hereby alerted to the dastardly plan by Governor Oyetola and some of his officials, and for the public to report any such criminal moves which they may sense regarding this public alert.

