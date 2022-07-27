Girl Arrested For Killing boyfriend, Abducted Traditionalists Rescued

Published:





The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested a girl, Favour Oyhou, in Auchi, for allegedly stabbing her lover, Paul Handsome, to death.

The state Deputy Police Public Relations, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a statement, added that men of the command also rescued three traditional worshippers who were abducted on July 25, 2022.

He said, “Sequel to the incident of July 23, 2022, around 7.30pm in Auchi, Edo State, where 25-year-old Paul Handsome was reported to have been stabbed to death by his girlfriend, Favour Oyhou, who went into hiding, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, immediately ordered the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Auchi to smoke out the fleeing girl unhurt. Following credible intelligence gathering by operatives of the command, the suspect was arrested in Benin on July 25, 2022, around 10.45pm.”

On the second incident, he said, “The Edo State Police Command, in its renewed fight to stem the increasing rise in violent crimes in the state, especially kidnapping, on July 25, 2022, around 1pm rescued three kidnapped traditional worshippers.

“The command, through its divisional headquarters at Ugo received a complaint that armed men suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river along the Benin-Abraka Road for prayers.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ugo, immediately mobilised his operatives to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims. The hoodlums, sensing the operatives were on their trail, were forced to abandon their victims and flee into the bush.

“The victims have since been reunited with their families, while intense bush combing is still ongoing to neutralise or arrest the hoodlums.”

