FCT Recreational Parks Owners Sue Minister Over Alcohol Ban , 6pm Closure

Scores of operators of parks and gardens in Abuja, the Federal capital have sued the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bello Mohammed, over Sharia-like order stopping the sale of alcohol and forcing their closure by 6pm.





Since the decision on the suit is pending, the operators through their lawyer have asked the minister to suspend the implementation of his order.





In a letter by their lawyer, Ifeanyi Remy Agu, the operators urged the minister to uphold the rule of law and call his aides to order and stop the enforcement of the closure of parks and gardens by 6pm in the Federal Capital Territory.





The letter by Agu stated:

“Re Suit No: CV/408/2008: Barrister (Mrs) Amanda Pam (Proprietor Suez Garden) & 60 Others -Plaintiffs Vs Hon Minister FCT Defendant. Enforcement of 6pm Closing Hour by FCTA-Action Sub-Judice:





“As solicitors to the plaintiffs in the above stated suit pending before the FCT High Court, we draw your attention to the threatened enforcement of 6pm closing hour by proprietor of gardens in the FCT by your Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Monitoring and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah which action is sub-Judice of the pending case before the court.





“Suffice it to say that we live in a democratic society where rule of law prevails against personal desires and brigandage of public servants.





“The terms of settlements in the above matter has been ordered to be filed by the Honourable court after the parties agreed in terms and principles,” he added.





“Our clients received with the greatest shock the threatened enforcement by the SSA against the claimants.





“Sir as a Minister in the temple of Justice, we appeal to you to use your good office to call the SSA to order more especially as the case is before a court of law and the parties have agreed in principle”.

