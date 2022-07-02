EndSARS Convener, SEGA Declares Media War Against Peter Obi

Published:

Self-acclaimed convener of the historic 2020 youth-inspired protest against police brutality in Nigeria, Segun Awosanya has declared a media face-off with the Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, and his supporters.





Segun Awosanya had been accused by Peter Obi’s supporters of peddling falsehood against Peter Obi as well as working for the presidential bid of the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the expense of the youths’ favorite, Peter Obi. He had disclosed that Peter Obi did not formally inform him about his presidential ambition.





However, through his Twitter handle earlier today, the 24th of June, he declared his intention to face off with Peter Obi and his online supporters. According to him, Peter Obi has failed to caution his online supporters despite several warnings to him and his supporters respectively.





He described Obi’s supporters as IPOB members whose extreme views are a threat to Nigeria’s democracy. He further described them as extremists, blackmailers, and belligerents.





“I will now consider granting an interview on @PeterObi’s extremist hub online, whose targeted harassment, blackmail, libel, belligerence, and total disregard for human rights is carving a niche as a threat to our democracy. Despite the complaints he has failed to address it”, he tweeted.

