EFCC Declares Two Men, Woman Wanted Over N15bn Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday declared two men and a woman last known to be residing in Rivers State wanted for money laundering to the tune of over N15 billion.

In public notice shared on its verified handle, the anti-graft agency revealed the identities of the wanted persons as Amaechi Bartholomew Udeaku, Paul Odogbo, and Precious Williams.

“The general public is hereby notified that Amaechi Bartholomew Udeakwu, Paul Odogbo, and Precious Williams, whose photographs appear above, are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, and money laundering to the tune of N15,293, 596, 541.71 (Fifteen billion, two hundred and ninety-three million, five hundred and ninety-six thousand, five hundred and forty-one naira, seventy-one kobo,” it alerted in the notice signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

According to the EFCC, Udeaku’s last known address is 185 East West Road, Christ Embassy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

While the last known address of Odogbo is Road 24, 3rd Avenue, Block 3 Harmony Estate, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that of Williams is 180 East West Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The anti-graft agency appealed to members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the wanted persons to contact any of its command offices across the country

