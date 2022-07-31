Commonwealth Game : Nigeria’s Osoba Knocks Down Opponent In Round Of 16

Published:

Team Nigeria started its campaign in boxing event on a good note, yesterday, as Abdul-Afeez Osoba defeated his opponent from Bahrain, Carl Leviticus, in the Round of 16 match of men’s light-middleweight bout via a technical knockout.





Nine boxers, four men and five women are representing Team Nigeria at the Games. The male boxers are Abdul-Afeez Osoba (Light middleweight), Adeyinka Benson (Middleweight), Innocent Ehwarieme (Light heavyweight) and Ifeanyi Onyekwere (Super heavyweight). The female boxers are Yetunde Egunjobi (Light flyweight), Elizabeth Oshoba (Featherweight), Cynthia Ogunsemilore (Lightweight), Bolanle Shogbamu (Light middleweight) and Jacinta Umunnakwe (Middleweight).





Ghanaian boxer, Shakul Samed, has been suspended from the Games after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Commonwealth Games Federation Anti-Doping and Medical Commission confirmed that the sample of Shakul Samed, a boxer from Ghana, violated anti-doping rules for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.





Samed’s A sample was found to contain the banned diuretic and masking agent Furosemide, the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.





The Commonwealth Games Federation suspended Samed with immediate effect for violating anti-doping rules. Samed has the unfortunate honour of becoming the first athlete at this year’s Games to fail a doping test.





The light-heavyweight boxer was scheduled to face Luc Jean Rosalba on Friday but did not show up for the weigh-in.





Meanwhile, the President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Dr Ibrahim Abdul, has charged the country’s lifters to go for gold in weightlifting, which started yesterday.





The weightlifting events at Birmingham 2022 will end on August 3 at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.





It spreads across 16 weight classes (eight per gender).





While addressing the lifters, Abdul commended them for the lofty heights they had attained as well as qualifying for the Games. He, however, implored them to remain focused on the challenges ahead and aspire to make the country proud.





“I want to commend the athletes for their commitment and steadfastness. You have remained professional in training ahead of the Commonwealth Games, and here we are. It is time to forget all you have achieved in the past and aspire for a new feat, be Commonwealth Champions





“The country is behind you and that is why government made it possible for you to be here. But there are expectations, and I have no doubt in my mind that you will do Nigeria proud. He thanked the coaching crew and the sports ministry for their support.





“Without the coaches, I don’t think we would have been here. So, I want to thank them, particularly, for all they have inculcated in you.





“The Federal Government, through the sports ministry, is very supportive. It has been our pillar and we remain grateful. However, it is important that we acknowledge government’s support more with podium finishes,” he stated.





Three Nigerians weightlifters were in action on Day One of weightlifting event, yesterday. Stellar Kingsley Peter competed in 49kg female category, while her compatriot, Olarinoye Adenike Adijat battled in 55kg category. Adijat won silver and bronze medals at the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation, IWF Championship in Uzbekistan in December last year





In the male category, Emmanuel Appah competed in the 61kg yesterday. Nigeria is represented by nine weightlifters, made up of seven females and two male lifters.





