Breaking : UK Court Denies Ekweremadu, Wife Bail , Declares Ukpo Is Not 15 Years

Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice have yet again been denied bail by a Westminster Court in the United Kingdom.





The Senator and his wife are facing trial for allegedly coercing a minor that has been identified as David Ukpo to the UK to have his organ harvested to save the life of the Senator’s daughter, Sonia.





Gavin Irwin was the counsel who represented Ekweremadu, while Szilvia Booker represented the wife. A high-powered Nigerian delegation was in court for the trial of the former Deputy Senate President.





It was learnt that the court ruled that Ukpo, a purported KIDNEY donor for the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, is not a minor.





However, the court denied the couple bail and adjourned the case to August 4th, 2022.

It went ahead to state that the Ekweremadu's will be tried in UK not Nigeria





